Bella Thorne is engaged to Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne is engaged. The actress and influencer showed off her new diamond engagement ring in a social media video, revealing that she has accepted the proposal of her Italian boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo.

The 23-year-old girl, whose ex includes Mod Sun, Scott Disick, Gregg Sulkin, and Tana Mongeau, has been dating the musician for two years.

In the footage of the great revelation, Benjamin effusively says: “Thank you for being amazing, darling. I love you so much. Yes, we’re getting married. Celebration in Italy and America”.

Bella, excited, adds: “I love you very much. Now give me a kiss.”

The actress raised her left hand to show off her new oval-shaped ring.

Bella and Benji & Fede’s star were separated for more than five months by COVID-19 quarantine last year. They met in Mexico during the summer.

“After 5 months gathered and it feels so good,” Bella wrote under the couple’s photos hugging in the sun.

The stars flew to Cabo San Lucas to be together, as they would have faced a long period of quarantine if they had organized the meeting in the United States or Italy, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Benjamin also shared a snapshot of himself kissing his girlfriend, adding the legend: “My heart is exploding. I missed you so much.”

Meanwhile, the couple will join professionally later this year for the teen romance Time Is Up.

The musician will make his acting debut in the film, directed by Elisa Amoruso, which tells the story of two high school students gathered after an accident.