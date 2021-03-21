Shawn Mendes undergoes Covid-19 review

The reason for the test is unknown, but it is speculated that Shawn will start a trip and the mandatory test was made.

Shawn Mendes was seen undergoing a Covid-19 exam this week in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old singer arrived by car at the test site on Wednesday (17), where he met a friend.

The reason for the test is unknown, but it may be due to a trip you need to take.

A source commented on OK! that Camila Cabello’s boyfriend is fine and that the exam is already part of the protective routine, that’s all.

The night before, Shawn was seen in a parking lot getting in his car before he left home after a meeting in Hollywood.

Earlier this week, Shawn and Camila were solving some issues together, in the city, in the company of their dog, a Golden Retriever, named Tarzan.

