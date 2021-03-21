Prince Philip yells at a palace guest, “Are you trying to kill me?”

During an awards ceremony a few years ago, Philip was uncomfortable with the carelessness of one of the guests.

Prince Philip yells with a guest of the palace for allegedly trying to “kill” the prince consort at an awards ceremony a few years ago.

The news of the prince’s commentary to the guest was presented by journalist Jeremy Vine and he told Channel 5: “I went to a Duke of Edinburgh award once. They allowed people in and I was very nervous about meeting Prince Philip about five years ago. ”

“I had a bottle of water and I realized I shouldn’t try to shake his hand with a bottle of water, so I left it on the floor. He came and talked to me a little bit about Radio 2 and then he stepped forward and was about to put his foot in the bottle, he saw her and said, ‘Are you trying to kill me?’ “.

Of course, I offered apologies, and it was all on good terms, Vine added.