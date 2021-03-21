Prince Harry would cancel his next trip to England

Harry’s long-awaited journey to Princess Diana’s anniversary of death may not be made because of her family tensions.

Rumors that Prince William and Prince Harry will meet on the next anniversary of the death of their mother, Princess Diana, a British journalist believes that the Duke of Sussex will skip his long-awaited journey.

According to the Express newspaper, it News’ real editor Chris Ship said Harry’s chances of traveling to the UK this summer were “no more than 50 percent.”

He cited the current “clearly strained” relationship between Harry and Prince William and other family members as the reason behind the move of plans.

Chris Ship’s comments came days after Harry spoke to his older brother William for the first time since the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to Gayle King, Harry’s friend, the conversations between the two brothers “were not productive.”

Harry and Meghan’s interview plunged the British monarchy into its biggest crisis since the death of William and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.