Paris Hilton could be pregnant with twins

The entrepreneur has never ruled out being a mother of twins, let alone now that she has undergone fertility treatments.

Paris Hilton may already be waiting for her first children. Yes, two babies. That’s because the businessman has never ruled out being a mother of twins and Paris revealed last month that she is in full in vitro fertilization treatment with her fiancé Carter Reum.

A source from OK! also said it’s a socialite’s desire to get married before babies are born.

The informant claims that the wedding is already scheduled for May this year, and also claims that he believes Hilton is already in the first weeks of gestation.

“She’s going to make this day a very special day and wants her children to be ‘present’ in some way, at the ceremony (…) it’s beautiful to see your illusion about motherhood. She is very happy with Carter and very anxious about the next chapter of her life,” the source reveals.

Paris Hilton and Carter got engaged last February. According to the tabloid, she does not want to wait too long to climb the altar, despite the restrictions of the coronavirus and they gave herself as time three months to get married. Her mother, Kathy Hilton, is organizing the whole wedding, in the middle of the pandemic, according to sources.