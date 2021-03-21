Kris Jenner discusses divorce between Kim Karsashian and Kanye West

She talked about the looming problem with her family and clarified whether the situation will be dealt with on her reality show.

Finally, someone in the Kardashian family is talking openly about Kim and Kanye West’s divorce. This week, Kris Jenner, the entrepreneur’s mother, addressed the issue during her participation in The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

Jenner did not hesitate to talk about how North’s mother Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are feeling after separating from the rapper.

She was questioned about divorce and also whether the family problem would be dealt with in any way on the family reality show, in its final season, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

She replied: “The good thing about our family is that we are always there for each other: we support each other and we love each other very, very much. In this case, all I want is for you both to be happy.” said, referring to Kim and Kanye.

“And I also want the children to be happy. That would be the goal,” explained Kris, who emphasized that ‘a separation will always be a difficult time’ and even more so in this particular case because Kim Kardashian and the musician ‘have a lot of children,’ he said.

Kris summed it up by saying that ‘happiness and tranquility are what everyone wants for their families’:

“Only that, to be able to have the love and affection of the people around you and that everyone is well. That’s what you’re looking for as a mother,” she added, saying maybe part of the song will be shown on the show, but it’s up to Kim, who apparently wants to keep this problem behind the camera so she doesn’t have a showdown with Kanye, who didn’t like participating in the reality show.

“I think it’s a private moment, from them. Kim wants to deal with this with her family, in due course (…) When you feel like it, I’m sure you’ll say what you have to say,” he said.