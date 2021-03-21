Justin and Hailey Bieber run out of their Savannah breed cats

The couple, who paid $35,000 for their exotic cats, sent them to the model’s cousin because where they rent they don’t accept them.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had to temporarily relocate their Savannah cats. The couple paid $35,000 for sushi and tuna when they were puppies, but the terms of their current rental home lease mean that the creatures, which are a cross between a domesticated cat and a medium-sized wild African serval, cannot stay with them, so the animals currently live with the cousin of the 24-year-old model, Elle magazine reports.

Although the couple loves their pets, Hailey admitted they are “psychopaths.”

She told the publication, “Cats are amazing, but they’re psychopaths. At one point, we had them in this room with a large sliding glass door. We sat in the kitchen and heard this giant blow, and we turned around and one of the cats jumped off the ground and collapsed like this with open arms. He clung to the crystal-like Spider-Man.”

“They’re really vocal. They speak to you legitimately. But they act half-wild.”

Hailey admitted that the coronavirus pandemic has had benefits for her and Justin, who are temporarily renting while renewing their new home because they have been able to take “a long and long vacation” and enjoy life. Together.

She said, “I try to be careful by saying something like, ‘The good thing about the pandemic,’ because I know there’s been a lot of sadness and devastation.’

“But in the last six years of my career, I’ve never spent so much time without working. Quarantine has eliminated any job expectations and there’s no pressure of having to be anywhere. It’s the same for Justin.”

“We’ve had a lot of time alone. It’s like this long, long vacation where we can hang out together all the time.”