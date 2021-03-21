Brad Pitt rides motorcycles amid allegations of domestic violence against him

The actor was seen on a motorcycle filming a commercial, while Angelina Jolie attacks him with accusations of violence.

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt was seen cycling around Tinseltown on Thursday after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie accused him of domestic violence.

The 57-year-old Fight Club actor was photographed riding his bike in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles while filming a commercial.

The actor is known for his love of motorcycles that was provoked courtesy of the paparazzi who followed him throughout his career.

According to Page Six, Pitt was impressed with how easy it was to run on a motorcycle.

This comes just days after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and son Maddox testified against him in court, claiming he had been the victim of domestic abuse.