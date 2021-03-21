Beyonce surprises Taylor Swift with kind gesture

The R&B singer sent Taylor beautiful bouquets of flowers in different shades of pink, for her Grammy achievement.

Taylor Swift was surprised by a kind gesture from Beyonce. Using her Instagram stories, the creator of Love Story shared a photo of beautiful bouquets of flowers in different shades of rose that were sent no less than By Queen Bey he sees.

The sweet gesture comes after the 31-year-old made history when she became the first female artist to win her third Grammy for Best Album of the Year, for Folklore.

He won the title in 2010 for Fearless and the 2016 album, 1989.

Meanwhile, Beyonce made her way by becoming the first woman to win the most Grammy Awards after receiving her 28th award for Best R&B Performance by Black Parade.

See below for the floral arrangement: