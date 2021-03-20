TAYLOR SWIFT IS EXPERIENCING ‘THE BEST FRIDAY EVER’ THANKS TO BEYONCE

Upon her awakening today, Taylor Swift found a magical surprise signed by none other than Beyonce!

Queen B sent her a floral thought accompanied by a message, to congratulate her on her victory at the 2021 Grammy Awards. The album “Folklore” triumphed as Album of the Year, making Tay Tay the first female artist to win in that category three times.

The 31-year-old artist showed off the plant and the note by posting a photo in Stories, in which his cat Olivia also peeps, and wrote happily: ” I woke up in front of flowers of the queen of the grace of greatness @beyonce and suddenly it is the best Friday ever”.

“Thank you B and congratulations on your epic finish on Sunday night ” she added, returning her compliments and referring to the fact that, with the four awards she won in this year’s edition, Beyoncé has reached a total of 28 and this means that it is the artist who has won the most Grammy Awards ever.

@Beyonce ha mandato dei fiori a Taylor per congratularsi della vittoria ai #GRAMMYs e ringraziarla del supporto 💕

The ticket sent by the “Black Parade” star reads instead: “Taylor, congratulations on your Grammys. It was great to see you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. I give love to you and your family, B.”