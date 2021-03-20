Scott Disick tells Kourtney Kardashian why he separated from Sofia Richie

Scott was honest with his ex-mother of his children about the things Sofia Richie demanded of him so he could stay together.

Scott Disick shared with Kourtney Kardashian a shocking ultimatum given to him by Sofia Richie, which led him to break up with her.

On March 18, the season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott said Sofia asked her to choose between her and Kourtney.

“She came to me and explained to me all the things that made her feel insecure about our relationship and why it was so difficult for her,” Scott shared with Kourtney Kardashian.” And I feel like she likes to be the center of attention … And she says, ‘In your life, I feel like I’m the last person to get care.'”

Responding to this, Kourtney applauded Sofia for her honesty.

Scott continued, “She was very mature about it and said, ‘I just want to be there for you, but how can we work things out where I feel uncomfortable?'”

Scott went on to reveal that it was Sofia who wanted to “spend some time together” again. At that moment, the couple agreed to “take it easy,” leaving Scott feeling good about the reunion.

In a confessional clip, Flip It star Like Disick said he was determined to “make the relationship work and make her feel like it’s the priority.”

However, when they met, the couple was unable to make their relationship last long, as they were permanently separated in August 2020.