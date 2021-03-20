Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could do another explosive interview

The couple might be looking for another interview, to reveal more palace secrets.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not stop revealing the secrets of the palace and may in fact be looking to do another explosive interview.

According to Russell Myers of the Daily Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not be silent if their breakup with the royal family continues.

This comes after the couple faced a backlash because American driver Gayle King shared information about Harry’s call with William and Prince Charles.

“If the Palace and the Sussex cannot agree, then we could see the Sussex speaking once more.”

King went ahead and revealed that Harry had a phone call with royalty, but the conversations were “unproductive.”

He added that no one in the royal family has contacted Meghan yet.

The revelation caused the couple to receive criticism for leaking private details from the royal family to the public.