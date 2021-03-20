Neymar buys mansion from his ex’s in-laws, Bruna Marquezine

The former footballer just acquired a new mansion in Rio de Janeiro, for which he paid $2.3 million.

Neymar just bought a luxury mansion in Rio de Janeiro, and it caught the eye that the house was sold by the current in-laws of his ex-girlfriend Bruna Marquezine.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker paid $2.3 million for a beautiful mansion located in Rio de Janeiro’s upscale Itanhangá district. It has almost 5,530 square meters of land, has luxurious finishes, spacious rooms, a gym, green areas, a swimming pool, and a beautiful view of the famous Gávea Stone, one of the most important tourist attractions of the city.

This mansion was put up for sale in 2014 by Claudia Raia and Edson Celular, and it was so far that they found a buyer willing to pay the value of the property. It caused a stir that the couple are the parents of Enzo Celulari, the current boyfriend of Bruna Marquezine, Neymar’s ex-girlfriend.

What is not known if the beautiful model was the liaison for negotiations to begin over the purchase and sale of the house, or if she had nothing to do with it and it was purely a coincidence that Neymar took an interest in this luxurious mansion.