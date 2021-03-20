Kim Kardashian ‘fight’ to deal with Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian seems to be struggling to deal with the stress of a divorce.

In the main clip of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the star’s mother, Kris Jenner, was chatting with Kim’s sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Kris could be seen expressing concern for her daughter as she shared how Kim kept her feelings as she struggled with her divorce.

“I know you don’t want to talk about it on camera. But I feel like he’s fighting a little bit,” she said.

Kourtney also expressed concern for her sister, as Poosh’s founder said she “may not be able to navigate this on her own.”

In response, Kris said, “I don’t know how you’re dealing with the stress of all this.”