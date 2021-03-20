JUSTIN BIEBER: WHAT FANS THINK OF THE NEW ALBUM “JUSTICE”

Among today’s releases, Friday, March 19, is also “Justice”, Justin Bieber’s new album.

The project consists of 16 tracks, including collaborations with the likes of Chance The Rapper, Given, Burna Boy, Khalid, Kid Laroi, Daniel Caesar, Benny Blanco, Dominic Fike, and Beam.

In creating this album my goal is to make music that offers comfort, to create songs that people can relate to and connect with so that they feel less alone,” Justin wrote about his sixth studio album.

Curious how the Italian Beliebers welcomed “Justice”? You can find out by scrolling down below some comments we’ve gathered from Twitter.

Justin che capisce di aver fatto centro anche questa volta #JusticeTheAlbum pic.twitter.com/Mz9ZZWvbUq — 𝒎⁷🍑 #JUSTICE (@xgoldenmav) March 19, 2021

Il discorso di Martin L. K. come interludio in #JusticeTheAlbum penso sia un tocco di classe. pic.twitter.com/3SYyEFUDUt — SBB.boy (@franc3sco_aprea) March 19, 2021