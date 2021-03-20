JUSTIN BIEBER HAS BEEN ACCUSED BY JUSTICE OF COPYING THEIR LOGO TO THE COVER OF THE NEW ALBUM

Arjun Sethi
Electronic music duo French Justice has sent a letter of warning to Justin Bieber, accusing him of copying their logo on the cover and merch of the new album.

 

The pop star’s album – released on Friday, March 19 – is called “Justice” and used a cross instead of the letter “T”, like the trademark registered by the duo.

“Your use of the brand is illegal – read the notice sent to Justin – You have never received permission from the Justices to use the logo. In addition, Bieber’s work is in no way affiliated, supported, or sponsored by the Justices. Such use of the trademark is not only illegal but can deceive and confuse consumers.”

The French duo’s management has reported that Justin Bieber’s lawyers have rejected the cease-and-deceased letter, arguing that the singer’s logo and merch do not violate Justice’s trademark.

