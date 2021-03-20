Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez could stay together for their business

There are several businesses that have started together, so it is questioned whether they are still together out of love, or for business.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez meet together in the Dominican Republic, trying to silence the breaking rumors.

After intense rumors that their romantic relationship had come to an end, the former baseball player traveled to the island where Jennifer is shooting the film ‘Shotgun Wedding’, and they have let the film be very caramelized, to erase all traces of estrangedness.

What is not clear is that if their relationship continues it is out of love or because there are millionaire businesses in common. The couple invested a lot of money in the company ‘Hims&Hears’, which sells beauty and sexual health products by subscription, the quay sunglasses brand, also invested in a ‘Super Coffer’ coffee brand, valued at about $200 million, as well as dabbing into the turn of real estate, buying and selling luxury properties in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Only time will show how strong the love between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is because although they have made millionaire businesses in common, their personal fortunes hover around $400 million, so if they decide to end their relationship, it wouldn’t affect what they own separately.