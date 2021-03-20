Hilary Duff predicts third-baby sex, and ‘fears it’s a girl’

The actress believes her new baby might be a boy, but she would “be scared” if she were a child.

Hilary Duff came out using a wave of jubilation about her fans after she predicted the sex of her third child.

The actress said she thinks she’s a boy this time, adding that she would ‘be scared’ if she’s a girl.

Speaking in a new episode of Informed Pregnancy Podcast with Dr. Elliot Berlin, the actress said, “I know blue hair seems to know, but we don’t really know,” she joked about her recent hair dye.

“In fact, I’m a little scared to have another girl because Banks was hard when I was a baby, but now she’s so cool, so I could see it,” she added. “But then I don’t know, in my mind, I’m like, ‘Maybe she’s my only little princess and she’s going to have her tough brothers.'”

Duff continued: “Either way, we’re excited and super excited. Everyone near me thinks boy.”

Lizzie Mcguire’s star said she doesn’t really have a “strong feeling” about her baby’s sex.

“Honestly, I’m just saying boy. I don’t really have a strong feeling about it in any way, which made me feel guilty for a long time,” he said. “I was like, ‘I should know, it’s inside my body. It’s my baby, I should know.’ ”

She added: “I don’t know, and now I agree not to know. But I think he’s a boy.”