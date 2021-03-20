HALSEY’S SWEET BIRTHDAY WISHES FOR BOYFRIEND AND FUTURE DAD ALEV AYDIN

Halsey makes you take a very tender look at his family life, with Alex Aydin’s birthday wishes.

After she revealed last January that she is pregnant, now the singer has posted a photo of her boyfriend and future dad giving a kiss to the belly, while she looks towards the lens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

“The happiest of birthdays, my love,” wrote the 26-year-old artist in the caption, using both the Turkish language, since he is originally from Ankara, and the English language. Alex Aydin turned 37.

Halsey’s boyfriend and their son’s future dad is a writer and producer. It wasn’t until the star announced she was expecting sweetly in January 2021 that it was known they were a couple.

Digging in retrospect, they had actually already been seen together in June 2020 getting a coordinated tattoo. However, it is not known exactly when they got together.