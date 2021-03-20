HAILEY BIEBER REVEALED THE ONLY TATTOO SHE REGRETS

Hailey Bieber is covered in tiny tact, the 24-year-old has a collection of over 19 tattoos, a high number for a model, but they are not career obstacles because they are minimalist and really tiny.

With so many tattoos, the probability of regretting some ink is very high. However, Hailey has revealed that there is only one she regrets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

So far Bieber has revealed in a new interview with Elle that he considers the inked gun on the middle finger of his left hand a big teenage mistake:

“ I think when I was 18, I thought, yes! Sounds great. But now, at 24, I would never do that. I think the weapons are violent,” he confessed to the magazine.