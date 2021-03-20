FATHER’S DAY: 7 FAMOUS NEW FATHERS TO CELEBRATE FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS YEAR

Today is Father’s Day– best wishes to all the dads in the world!

Some of your favorite singers or actors are celebrating it for the first time this year– because they’ve become parents for the past 12 months.

If they are foreign stars, however, do not expect to see posts about them: the date of Father’s Day changes from country to country. The third Sunday in June is celebrated in the United States and the United Kingdom.

In Italy, it falls today 19 March and for this reason, we want to celebrate the new famous fathers, of whatever nationality: from Stash to Zayn Malik, from Joe Jonas to Ed Sheeran, here is who welcomed his first child in the last year

1. Stash

The Kolors singer announced the birth of his daughter with girlfriend Giulia Belmonte last December. They called baby Grace.

2. Zayn Malik

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Your little Khai just celebrated six months! The singer welcomed his first child with girlfriend and model Gigi Hadid on September 18, 2020.

3. Joe Jonas

The daughter Joe Jonas had with Sophie Turner was born on July 22, 2020. The singer and actress never confirmed the name but according to rumors, it is called Willa. Sophie was married in 2019.

4. Ed Sheeran

Lyra Antarctica is the name of the baby that Ed Sheeran had with his wife Cherry Seaborn. This was revealed by the same artist announcing the birth on September 1, 2020.

5. Joaquin Phoenix

The Oscar-winning star moved us with the name she gave her first child, who was with Rooney Mara. He chose to call him after his brother River, who sadly passed away in 1993. They confirmed that they became parents last November, although the news had been going on for a while.

6. Rupert Grint

You met him when he was 13 and he first played Ron Weasley in Harry Potter– fast forward to today, Rupert Grint celebrates his first Father’s Day! She had her first child with her girlfriend Georgia Groome in 2020. The little girl’s name is Wednesday.

7. Penn Badgley

The Gossip Girl and You actor had his first child with wife Domino Kirke in August 2020. The actor is also Cassius’ stepfather, which the singer has had from a previous relationship.

Happy Father’s Day!