DUA LIPA IS CONSIDERING SCRIPTS TO DEBUT AS AN ACTRESS

Dua Lipa could soon add another point to her rich resume: acting!

One of her first works was as a waitress in a restaurant, then she modeled and in 2015 she debuted as a singer with the singles “New Love” and “Be The One”.

Now she would be ready to debut as an actress – a small hint reveals this in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Between questions, journalist Mikael Wood wrote that Dua Lipa: ” He says he is reading scripts for a move in acting“, a move he describes as “Everything but inevitable“.

No further details are given, but we look forward to learning more!

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa is celebrating her recent Grammy Awards 2021 triumph – with the help of boyfriend Anwar Hadid -, where she won best pop vocal album with the album “Future Nostalgia”.

With this year’s win, the artist came to three Grammys won– in 2019, she had triumphed in the categories Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording with “Electricity.”