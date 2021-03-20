Caitlyn Jenner confirms her last-season appearance of KUWTK

Caitlyn will be in the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which comes to an end after 10 years.

In statements to ET, the former Olympic athlete said she will be in the final season of the hit show, which comes to an end after 10 years.

“Put it this way, I’m in the last season. During the 10 years, I did the show, I really enjoyed doing that show,” he said.

The star also weighed her opinion on Kim Kardashian’s separation from her now-former husband Kanye West and noted that “one thing she has learned from being involved with this family is letting them speak for themselves.”

“I love Kim, I love Kanye, I mean we really had a good relationship and I hope for both of us, but to know what’s going on, they’re going to have to talk to them.”

Caitlyn also reflected on her time on the show and said how she approached her family.

“It really brought my family together a lot. We went through a lot together. I think I probably had some of the best conversations with my kids in front of the camera.”

“A lot of times, you know, things happen and, as a parent, you say, ‘Oh, I’d better talk to the kid about it,’ and you just don’t do it that fast.”

“You know, it’s a little awkward, but with the show, you have to talk to them about it, like, right now, and I think it really brought the family a lot closer,” he said.