Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox testifies against Brad Pitt in tense judicial war

The actor finds it infamous for his ex to turn his children into last-minute weapons to take advantage of custody.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s eldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt took the stand to testify against his father amid claims that he abused the family in his ongoing custody battle.

According to an informant cited by Us Weekly, “Maddox has already testified as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and was not very flattering to Brad.

“He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on non-legal documents and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change her last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she does not support, ” said the source.

On Friday, Jolie filed court documents revealing that Pitt used to be violent with her and her children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

She said everyone is willing to offer “evidence and authority in support” of the accusations against Once Upon star a Time in Hollywood.

According to a source close to Pitt, Jolie’s latest performance is an attempt to “turn her children into weapons in a last-minute effort to get a favorable result that will allow her to get the children out of Los Angeles at will, without Brad’s approval or knowledge.”