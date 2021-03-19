ZAYN MALIK WHO PROFESSES TO BE A FAN OF NIALL HORAN AND TALKS ABOUT DAUGHTER KHAI, WILL MAKE YOU EXCITED

Zayn Malik gives very few interviews but, the rare times he does, he gives us enormous satisfaction!

The singer has teamed up with New York radio station Sirius XM to present the new single in collaboration with Ingrid Michaelson, titled “To Begin Again”.

“Talk about how people feel and identify with it, so I wanted to be a part of it – said the 28-year-old about the song – Maybe we’ll have a new chance to start again, start something fresh, something new.”

Ingrid Michaelson wrote “To Begin Again” the night Joe Biden was elected president of the United States, and the song carries with it a profound meaning – related to the political situation and current affairs.

The hosts then asked Zayn Malik if he approached this committed single because now that he has become a father something has changed.

The artist welcomed his first daughter with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September 2020. The little girl’s name is Khai.

Today it marks exactly 6 months since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby daughter Khai was born 🧡 It’s crazy how time flies. We couldn’t be happier and prouder of their growing family! pic.twitter.com/5I9cmpgMpl — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidIT) March 18, 2021

He agreed so much, he started talking before the sentence ended! “Excuse me, I didn’t want to interrupt, I just got excited,” he said.

“ When you have a baby, something snaps into your head. There are things that I feel more passionate about, that I want to convey. So that when she looks at me as a parent she’ll know what I’m fighting for, what I’m in support of. It’s a good feeling to fight for something a little bigger than yourself.”

Zayn then recounted that Khai turns 6 months old today, showing his sweet paternal side: “It’s crazy it’s already a long, long way ahead. She rolls around and I don’t feel safe leaving her in a room alone. I always look at what he’s doing and I guess he’ll get even crazier when he starts crawling.”

Changing the subject, as happens punctually with all the guys who were part of One Direction, the band was also brought into play in this interview.

The presenters tried to get Zayn Malik to compare his solo music to that of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne. But he, as a gentleman, replied, “We all make very different music, there is no room for comparison.”

After a lot of insistence, he unbuttoned himself by professing himself a Niall fan!

“ My favorite is Niall, what do you say? You wanted a phrase to quote, now you have it. Niall makes the best music,” he said.

“Even better than Zayn?” they asked him. And he said, “Yes, I’d say he makes better music, I’m a fan of Niall.“