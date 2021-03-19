Tom Hiddleston egresses to the small screen in Loki

The Disney+ and Marvel series marks the regency of the fan-favorite villain.

Loki, the soon-to-be Disney+ and Marvel TELEVISION series, marks tom Hiddleston’s return as the fan-favorite villain, and the first poster has just been revealed!

We don’t really know much about the new series, except for a few tracks that have been released over the past few months. A trailer has so far debuted for the show, and it looks like he’s in some kind of time jail. TVA, or Time Variance Authority, can be seen in your prison monkey. According to Polygon, TVA is the “custodians of the chronology, monitoring the multiverse to get rid of any timeline that is considered too dangerous”.

On the poster, a large clock appears behind Loki, and he wears a device around his neck that reads, “Scroll the danger time, stay away.” It definitely looks like Loki’s in time prison.

Loki will arrive at the broadcast service on June 11 and there are some exciting stars attached to the series. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant and English actress Sophia Di Martino will star alongside Tom on the show.