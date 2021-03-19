Protect Prince Philip from the “chaos” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

After a month of hospitalization with health problems, the family does not want Philip to worry about interview consequences.

Prince Philip had spent the last month hospitalized, unaware of the bombs Sussex’s partner dropped on the royal family through his recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After returning to Buckingham Palace and meeting Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the members, the Duke of Edinburgh is fiercely protected from the chaos that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unleashed on the royal family from across the ocean.

Katie Nicholl, a famous royal commentator, and writer told 9Honey news site, “The family is very interested that he is not aware of the full scope of the interview.”

Nicholl also said that while it would be “impossible to avoid it altogether, efforts were made to protect him from the full force of the consequences of the interview.”