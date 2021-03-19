Princess Diana’s brother stays out of claims by Meghan Markle and Harry

Charles Spencer has been reluctant to get involved in the real dispute between his nephews.

Prince Harry had unproductive conversations with his prince William and father, Prince Charles, after his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As the media speculate whether Harry and William will meet in July to commemorate the anniversary of the death of their mother, Princess Diana, their uncle Charles Spencer has been reluctant to get involved in the real dispute between their nephews.

While thousands of people reacted to their nephew’s interview, Prince Harry, with Oprah Winfrey, real fans thought Spencer would also share his reaction on social media.

Charles Spencer, however, chose not to comment on the interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in which serious accusations were made against the British royal family.