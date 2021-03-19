Prince Charles regrets talking to Prince Harry

The future King of England regrets that details of that conversation have been leaked.

Prince Charles regrets reconnecting with Prince Harry after he and Meghan leaked the progress of that conversation to CBS host Gayle King, as revealed by Lorraine Kelly.

The Scottish writer said she can’t understand the fact that Meghan and Harry talked about their private conversation with others.

Speaking to Russell Myers of The Mirror newspaper, Lorraine said, “That was the thing, it was supposed to be private. I’m baffled as to why they did that. And another statement that arose, as we saw, was that Prince Charles refused to answer Prince Harry’s calls. Maybe now I’m thinking of doing it.” Maybe I shouldn’t have answered that call?” he said, “What’s going on?”

Myers responded by saying, “Not only did we have the Queen trying to calm the waters last week, moderate it a little bit, saying ‘Let’s deal with that, but we’re going to do it at home.'”

“Now, this won’t do anyone any favors: Harry and Meghan go with Gayle King and potentially leak those kinds of stories, it won’t do anyone any good. But as you said, there have been reports that Prince Charles was not answering Harry’s calls; now, maybe we know what it was about, that Harry was asking for more money.”