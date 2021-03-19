KENDALL JENNER AND HAILEY BIEBER TOLD SO MANY DETAILS OF THEIR FRIENDSHIP PLAYING ‘I NEVER’

To inaugurate the playlist with a special guest on her YouTube channel, Hailey Bieber called her BFF: Kendall Jenner!

In front of a freshly prepared mac and cheese dish, they talked about their friendship beginning at the beginning: “We met through Kylie, at the hunger games premiere.”

The film’s premiere was held in 2012 and Kendall had previously told of “stealing” her friend from her younger sister. Their relationship then began thanks to the joint work, that of models, which brought both to New York.

“I think we’re so opposed that we balance ourselves” explained Kendall Jenner, pointing out that she is the most “brutally honest” between the two:” Because I love you and I want the best for you, that you’re happy.“

“ It’s the quality everyone would like in friend” replied Hailey Bieber, recounting how they have always supported each other in recent years.

“Yes, we have always been through so many things, business, love… and we didn’t let anything get in the way of our friendship, which I think is special and important,” BFF added.

At this point, they decided to play “I never”– a voiceover asked a series of questions and they had to take a sip if they had done at least once what was being asked.

The ones in common? Both revealed that a guy wrote a song about them (in Hailey’s case it’s easy to guess who it is: husband Justin Bieber!)and that it happened that they both kissed the same person.

Both spied between their partner’s messages, although they explained that it’s something they don’t do anymore, neither of them ever cheated on their boyfriend, and neither ever had a one-night adventure.

Only Hailey drank the question: “Have you ever cried in front of the paparazzi?” and instead only Kendall admitted to “yelling and making my best friend cry at the Coachella festival“.

See how it went, in the video: