JENNIFER LOPEZ: HOW THE RELATIONSHIP WITH ALEX RODRIGUEZ WENT TO THIS DAY

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been featured on gossip pages in recent days when the usual well-informed American magazines began to speculate that they had broken up.

But the 51-year-old singer and actress and 45-year-old former baseball player have denied rumors about the breakup while admitting that they are ” working on some things ” in their relationship right now.

Waiting to see how things will evolve, we summarized in a video their entire love story!

From how JLo and ARod became a couple in 2017, to the marriage proposal that arrived in March 2019. Their extended family, with the twins of artist Emme and Maximilian,13, and the sportsman’s daughters, Ella,12, and Natasha,16, and the wedding postponed to a later date.

There is also room for the past love life of Jennifer Lopez, with her four previous marriages, and Alex Rodriguez.