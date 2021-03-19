Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ‘remain engaged’ despite their clear problems

Certainly, the couple has to solve some problems, but they are still willing to unite their lives.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez overturned all the rumors of separation with their meeting in the Dominican Republic recently.

According to an informant close to the couple, J.Lo and A-Rod are ‘still engaged’, but are solving some problems. In the midst of all the tension, “they’re taking things easy,” the source said.

“Although Jennifer has been filming, she has also been able to spend time with Alex. It’s been great for them to spend time in person,” the source revealed.

“They both seem much happier. However, they are taking things easy. They still have a lot to work out before their relationship gets great again.”