HOW ARIANA GRANDE STRONGLY WANTED “FRIEND” DEMI LOVATO TO HAVE HER OWN MANAGER

Since Demi Lovato changed managers in 2019, her career has been managed by Scooter Braun, the same one who has also dealt with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber since their beginnings in music.

Now Braun has said that it was thanks to his other famous client, Ariana, that he decided to collaborate with Demi!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun)

“I saw that [Demi] was scared, that she thought no one would take her ” the man started on the pages of the New York Times, referring to their first meeting.

At this point, she decided to ask the star for the advice of “34+35“: ” I asked Ariana’s opinion and she said, ‘Let me go have coffee with her.’”

Ariana Grande’s okay was sweet: ” When she came home, she sent me this message: ‘You have to take her, she’s my friend. I want to make sure it’s safe, ” said Scooter Braun.

In the past, Demi Lovato had explained that she feared that no one would want to manage her career anymore:

“I was thrilled by rejection. With the overdose so in public, I didn’t know if anyone else would want me after that.”

Meanwhile, the two stars never stopped support each other, such as when Ariana Grande made a friend and colleague’s birthday special or vice versa when Demi Lovato publicly applauded the featuring with Lady Gaga “Rain On Me”.

Fast forward to today, we will soon hear a musical collaboration: on Demi Lovato’s album, “Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over” to be released on April 2nd, there will be a duet with Ariana Grande.