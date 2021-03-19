Hailey and Justin Bieber criticize for racist and xenophobic comments

In a live broadcast on social media, celebrities mocked stereotypes with which they have tagged Latinos.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are the targets of criticism for having made comments deemed racist, on an Instagram live.

In the broadcast, Hailey joking with her husband told her that she looked like a ‘Cuban kingpin’ or ‘Mexican narco’, expressions that many of her followers did not like, as they frame Latinos with negative stereotypes. At another stage of the conversation, the model tells Justin she looks like Fidel Castro.

The comments were not allowed to be expected and attacked the couple, because with such statements all they manage to do is fuel the racism that exists in the United States, especially towards the population of Latin origin.