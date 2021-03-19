Emma Watson was ‘heartbroken’ after Tom Felton rejected her

The actress has admitted that she was in love with the ‘bad boy’ Felton, but that he sees her as ‘her little sister’.

British stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton have shared a close friendship afters spent a lot of time together on the Harry Potter sets for years.

And although the two have made headlines together, their relationship remains platonic, regardless of what the tabloids suggested.

That said, there were some romantic feelings involved by Watson, who previously admitted to being in love with Felton because of her “bad boy” charm.

According to Elite Daily, a little women actress revealed during her interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, that she was heartbroken and still a little heartbroken, after discovering that Felton saw her as a “little sister.”

“Between the age of 10 and 12, I really fell in love with Tom Felton. We loved a bad guy, and he was a few years older, and he had a skateboard, and he used to do tricks with him,” he said.

“He was so great. He totally knew I was in love. And the thing is, he’d turn around and say, ‘Oh, I see her as a younger sister.’ And it just broke my heart,” he said, adding, “He still sees me as his little sister.”