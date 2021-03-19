DUA LIPA’S LAST VERSACE LOOK IS VERY NAOMI CAMPBELL IN 1999

Dua Lipa is flying very high right now, and she’s doing it in Versace.

At the 2021 Grammys – where she took home the award for the best pop vocal album – the “Future Nostalgia” singer overwhelmed us with a series of looks tailored to her by Donatella Versace: the extraordinary nude dress with butterfly bodice on the red carpet and the glittering costumes she wore for her performance on the awards stage.

What’s more, Dua has just unveiled a third Versace minidress– the shorter, sexier version of the one she wore on the red carpet.

The chance? A surprise after-party organized by her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. Balloons and piñata, which recall the theme of butterflies of his sequin dresses. Touched by the sweet feeling, the star shared a lot of photos, thanking” my boy angel ” for his support.

We don’t know if it’s a vintage dress or a recreation made specifically for Dua, but supermodel Naomi Campbell was famously photographed arm in arm with colleague Kate Moss in a very similar dress from Versace’s spring/summer 1999 collection.

They say imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, and who is better to emulate in 2021 than one of the greatest supermodels of the 90s?

Let’s get back on the time machine once again and go back to the 2000 Grammys when then-up-to-coming pop star Christina Aguilera sparked on the red carpet in the same metallic Versace dress. She, like Dua, won a major award that night.