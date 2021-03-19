DEMI LOVATO ANNOUNCED THE RELEASE OF THE NEW SINGLE “DANCING WITH THE DEVIL”

On Friday, March 26, Demi Lovato will officially release the song “Dancing With the Devil,” named after the documentary in which she reflects on the” darkest moment ” of her life when she was hospitalized for overdoses in 2018, and on her ascent to light.

“Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over” is the title of the singers’ new album to be released on April 2.

As Demi herself stated, the album will also contain collaborations with 3 leading artists of the music. One of them seems to be Ariana Grande.

Confirming this is the New York Times, which writes that the featuring with Ari has been added in recent weeks.