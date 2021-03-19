Angelina Jolie to present evidence against Brad Pitt over domestic violence

According to court documents, Jolie will include testimonies of the former couple’s children.

Angelina Jolie will soon go on trial against her former Brad Pitt, as the two find themselves in the middle of a divorce battle.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the Maleficent star is prepared to present “evidence and authority in support” of alleged domestic violence against her future ex-husband.

The material, according to court documents, will include testimonies of the former couple’s children, some of whom are minors.

Jolie, 45, and Pitt, 57, filed for divorce in 2016 and have since been embroiled in a nasty legal battle for custody of their shared children: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old Knox and Vivienne twins.

Neither Jolie nor Pitt has responded to a request for comment.

The couple sparked relationship rumors in 2005 and announced their engagement in 2012, and married in 2014. They separated two years later, citing irreconcilable differences.