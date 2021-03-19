Alex Rodriguez meets Jennifer Lopez in Dominican Republic

The couple face problems in their relationship, because in the pandemic they lived together all the time, and that generated tensions.

The paradise landscape could go a long way to resume the relationship of the couple who are in trouble

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez meet in the Dominican Republic, where the Bronx diva is filming the film ‘Shotgun Wedding’, and a fountain claims that this paradise landscape could help a lot to resume their relationship.

A source close to Jennifer claims that they both have great love, as well as projects and businesses in common, and that a breakup would be devastating, as they have formed a large family alongside Lopez’s twins and Rod’s two daughters and have millionaire businesses.

The informant says that living together every day during the pandemic affected their relationship, because being together every day creates problems, in addition to the stress that is lived around the world by the health crisis: “They will do their best for reconciliation, not only for children, but for the great love that exists between them, and that together they have invested a lot of money in property in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, as well as their partnership with Hims & Hears and the sunglasses brand Quay”.