VICTORIA JUSTICE HAS REVEALED SHE IS STILL IN CONTACT WITH ARIANA GRANDE

Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande starred together in the series Victorious, which aired from 2010 to 2013, and rumors have been circulating almost ever since suggesting they don’t get along.

The first starred Tori Vega, while the second was Cat Valentine, a role she later reprised in the spin-off Sam & Cat. Now Victoria has just made it clear that there is no ongoing feud with her colleague!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Justice (@victoriajustice)

“All that drama, all those things are so stupid – said the 28-year-old on the Podcast Chicks in the Office – So much came from the media, who blew on the fire. Then people online started fomenting and made it crazily huge.”

He then explained that all victorious actors are still“super supporting” with each other.

“That’s great. I love Ariana, she’s splitting right now. He’s always shown so much support for me and my music. We hear each other via message – she continued, referring to the fact that since the end of Victorious she has started to be a singer – It’s really nice, everything is fine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Speaking of the rumors, Victoria Justice explained that: ” It’s frustrating to see how people like to pit women against each other. But I think it’s ultimately up to us, to support and support each other.”

“I also feel that there are many people who support me and for that I am grateful. Honestly, there’s always going to be haters and that’s fine. That’s what it is. It’s part of the game.”

A small, recent demonstration that Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande have remained on excellent terms? The congratulations “Tori” sent to the 27-year-old when she announced her official engagement to Dalton Gomez last December!