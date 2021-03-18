THIS PHOTO BY VANESSA HUDGENS SHOWS HOW HAPPY SHE IS WITH NEW BOYFRIEND COLE TUCKER

Vanessa Hudgens let fans know how happy boyfriend Cole Tucker makes her!

The 32-year-old actress shared a photo in which she laughs carefree, while the 24-year-old baseball player is about to give her a kiss on the cheek.

His expression is enough to understand that he is in the seventh heaven, but he also remarked on it in the caption writing: “This makes me so happy“.

The new couple alert between Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker had arrived in November 2020, after a dinner sighting in Los Angeles.

They confirmed that they were together on Valentine’s Day, exchanging romantic messages.

Cole Tucker was born on July 3, 1996, in Arizona, United States, and plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team.

Before him, Vanessa Hudgens had been with actor Austin Butler for nearly nine years. The story was over in 2019.