SOPHIE TURNER SHARED A SWEET MESSAGE ABOUT BEING A MOM

Sophie Turner just celebrated her first Mother’s Day!

In Italy, you have to wait until May, but in the UK – where the star was born, exactly in Northampton – mother’s day falls on the fourth Sunday of Lent. This year was Sunday, March 14.

The actress posted a very sweet message to highlight this occasion. She is the mother of a little girl she had with Joe Jonas in July 2020.

“I am so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mom – wrote Sophie Turner in her Instagram Stories – @joejonas and my beautiful little girl.”

“ It’s my favorite job I’ve ever had.”

happy UK mother’s day to the coolest mama!😍💜🥺🇬🇧#SophieTurner pic.twitter.com/oAwbnMy4cE — yrma gabriela (@jonasxjophie) March 14, 2021

The 25-year-old actress and the 31-year-old singer have never personally confirmed the baby’s name, but according to rumors, it would be called Willa.

The arrival of her first daughter is just the latest step in a beautiful love story born thanks to mutual friends – such as Hailee Steinfeld – and Instagram DMs.