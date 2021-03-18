SELENA GOMEZ: STYLIST KATE YOUNG TELLS HOW THEY CREATED THE LOOKS OF “REVELACION”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung)

Totally fixed with fashion? Then you’re in the right place!– the– has just created achannel called “hello fashion”, in which she tells what it means, and above all how, to dress the A-Lists of showbiz. To make you understand its importance, just say that The Hollywood Reporter has crowned her three times as the ” most powerful stylist” in the entertainment world. And if that’s not enough, here’s the list of her clients:

With “hello fashion”, Young wants us to go behind the scenes and reveal the details of the creative process in conversation with stylists, designers, and, of course, his stellar clients. The first vlog she shared is all about the looks she created with Selena for the artwork for her new Spanish albumRevelación.

They started from the lyrics in Spanish, to explore Latin culture – the colors of Mexico City, the works of Frieda Kahlo and Diego Rivera – and worked with photographer Camila Falquez, who through the interaction and explosion of colors produced a fresh and modern vision.

Then you get to the fabulous couture dresses, the red one by Giambattista Valli and the blue one by Valentino, the floral headdress of the artist Laurel St. Romain and the black hair with the huge roof of the emerging designer Harris Reed, the stylist tells them in every detail, making us dream. In a video call with everyone, each segment offers a window into the creative process.

“Let’s talk about why I’m couture and how everything is handmade, I can show how Valentino has this amazing construction with grosgrain and a bodice, and there’s crinoline everywhere to create this rigid mermaid shape, “Young says for example in the video. “It is often assumed that it is only machine-stitched sequin yards, so being able to show the interior seemed important to me. It’s something I’ve been trying to do on Instagram for years, posting close-ups of beads and details. There are so many things that can’t be seen in one photo.”

The goal of the stylist is in fact to “show the type of work we do and what follows. To bring attention back to clothes and give people a way to see everything in three dimensions. To understand what tailoring and craftsmanship really are.”

And we’re here to watch and be enchanted. We look forward to finding out which clothes his clients wear will be dedicated to the next vlog.

