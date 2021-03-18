Scott Disick reveals why Sofia Richie ended the affair with him

Scott believes her affair with Sofia failed because she couldn’t give her the attention she wanted.

Reality show star Scott Disick, who dated his former Sofia Richie for three years, has been told about his breakup.

Scott and Sofia confirmed their separation permanently in August 2020 after leaving for three years since the end of 2017.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians said she believes her romance with Sofia failed because she couldn’t give her the attention she wanted.

This was revealed in the last teaser of the last season of KUWTK.

Scott sat down with his former Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children, and told him about his separation from Sofia.

He believes Sofia Richie felt “careless” in their relationship because of the time she continues to spend with the mother of her three children, Kourtney, and the children.

Scott said, “I realize Sofia has been a real cop, but the truth is that anyone who goes out with someone will feel careless when their partner spends more time with their ex than with her.”

The last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will debut on March 18.