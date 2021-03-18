Prince Charles writes an article for the health magazine

The Prince of Wales to the British authorities seeking to allay public fears about vaccine safety.

Prince Charles on Wednesday criticized opposition to coronavirus vaccines, supporting British authorities seeking to allay public fears about safety.

Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son and heir said there was no need to fear vaccination after several countries suspended the launch of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine due to suspected links to blood clots.

“Who would have thought, for example, that in the 21st century there would be a significant pressure group that would oppose vaccination, given his track record in eradicating so many terrible diseases,” Charles said in a Future Healthcare Journal article.

Charles, who has advocated the launch of the vaccine among Britain’s most reluctant minority communities, added that the vaccine had the “potential to protect and free some of our society’s most vulnerable from coronavirus.”

The 72-year-old Prince of Wales, who tested positive for coronavirus last year and suffered mild symptoms, received his first dose of a vaccine in February.

His wife, Camilla, 73, confirmed Tuesday that he had been given the AstraZeneca injection.

“Take what you get,” Camilla said as the couple visited a vaccination center in a mosque in north London, adding that it had no harmful effects.

The British government and scientists are increasingly rejecting concerns about the safety of the vaccine developed by the Anglo-Swedish firm with scientists at the University of Oxford.