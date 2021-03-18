Meghan Markle lied about why Archie didn’t get a real title

Although she said Archie received no title for the color of her skin, she and Harry knew it was about a constitutional reason.

Although Meghan Markle has stated in her account with Oprah Winfrey that her son Archie was rejected from a title because of the color of her skin, royal commentator Katie Nicholl believes the Duchess of Sussex was aware of the real reason.

“Meghan would have known this was for an established constitutional reason and Harry would definitely have known,” he said.

“I think it was false to put all this together and suggest that Archie was not a prince because of the color of his skin. I think he was cheating.”

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers added that he could not see why the one-year-old would need protection.

He said: “I don’t know how many one-year-olds need safety because they’re usually covered by their parents and Prince Harry had a lot of security at the time.”

An informant at the Palace rejected Meghan’s claims when they told Us Weekly why Archie cannot have a title: “The palace says it has nothing to do with race. According to the royal protocol established by King George V, only those in the hotline of succession to the throne obtain the titles of prince or princess.”

The source further explained that Archie would receive the title of a prince once his grandfather, Prince Charles, assumed the throne: Archie would have received a title when Prince Charles became king.”