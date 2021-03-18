LIAM PAYNE CONGRATULATED ‘BROTHER’ HARRY STYLES ON HIS FIRST GRAMMY AWARD

Among the millions of fans around the world who celebrated Harry Styles on his big night at the 2021 Grammy Awards, there was also Liam Payne!

The “Fine Line” singer opened the awards ceremony by performing on his hit “Watermelon Sugar” and then won his first Grammy with the same song in the Best Pop Solo Performance category.

The One Direction colleague celebrated it by posting a fan-created meme in Stories and added a sweet message:

“ Congratulations on your Grammy win. What a huge moment, I’m proud to be your brother!” he wrote.

Liam Payne via Instastories pic.twitter.com/H6AJyT8hxn — Harry Styles Portugal ✨ (@harryptstyles) March 15, 2021

Harry Styles is the first One Direction player to be nominated and to win a Grammy Award.

He was also competing in the Best Pop Vocal Album category with “Fine Line”, a prize won by Dua Lipa and “Future Nostalgia”, and in Best Music Video with “Adore You”, which went to Beyoncé ( and her daughter blue Ivy) with “Brown Skin Girl”.