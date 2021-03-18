Kim Kardashian talks about priorities amid Kanye West’s divorce drama

The socialite talked about how the pandemic and quarantine made her realize her true priorities.

Kim Kardashian recently sat down for a candid interview and talked about the “invaluable” family moments she is having amid Kanye West’s divorce drama.

The reality show star and entrepreneur was candid about her quarantine routine during her interview with Good Morning Vogue.

She was quoted as saying, “I think this year has been a big challenge for a lot of people, but I also think this year was a great cleanup and a great opportunity for people to be really grateful for the simple things, and that’s a great awakening that I think a lot of people had.”

“Even the amount of time we’ve spent with our children has been beautiful this time.”

During the course of her interview, she even talked about the change of perspective she experienced after being completely locked up with the children. “I always try to see things in a positive way, even though it’s been such a challenging year.”

“I think it’s been a time to regenerate, be creative, spend so much time with the family, and this time I’ve been able to spend with my kids is priceless, and that part has been so beautiful, just knowing that when we start filling our dishes again, I hope we fill them with things that don’t make us happy.”

“Even on working hours, I used to work non-stop and I would have done anything and everything at all hours and never took into account the slowdown, so this was a high forced.”