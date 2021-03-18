IT SEEMS THAT IN DEMI LOVATO’S NEW ALBUM THERE WILL ALSO BE A SONG WITH ARIANA GRANDE

Demi Lovato will release her new album “Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over” on April 2.

As she said herself, the album will also contain collaborations with 3 prominent music artists. One of them seems to be Ariana Grande.

Confirming this is the New York Times, which writes that the featuring with Ari has been added in recent weeks.

.@NYTimes confirms that Demi Lovato’s upcoming album, ‘Dancing with the Devil: The Art of Starting Over’ will feature a collaboration with @ArianaGrande. pic.twitter.com/M07U7uQT9L — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 16, 2021

“Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over” takes up the title of Demi Lovato’s documentary released on March 23 on YouTube. On Dancing With the Devil, the singer reflects on the “darkest moment” of her life, when she was hospitalized for overdoses in 2018, and her ascent to light.

Demi Lovato’s last studio album is “Tell Me You Love Me”, released on September 29, 2017. Below you can listen to “Sorry Not Sorry”, one of the singles extracted from the project.