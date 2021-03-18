Criticize Prince Harry’s attempts to “boycott” Prince William’s royal future

Royal experts believe Harry is trying to oversteer the future reign of his brother, Prince William.

Experts have come forward to criticize Prince Harry’s attempts to “boycott” Prince William’s future in the royal family after his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

This statement was filed by Penny Junor and in her Article of The Telegraph stated: “At the moment, Harry seems to have taken over the whole story. He is making decisions about what this family is about and invoking Diana.”

He concluded by saying, “But what he has really done is put a bomb under William’s future. He’s done a lot of damage to his family.”